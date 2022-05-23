All music related categories and nominations in the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2022!

The Organizers of the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA have released the list of nominees for 2022 edition. and these are all the music related categories!

2022 VGMA Best producer of the year, MOG Beats will battle it out with Mix Master Garzy, Kilbeatz, Altranova, Street Beatz, Nektunez, Ronny Turn Me Up and Liquid Beatz for the coveted prize of the Best Music Producer at The 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

R2Bees, Keche, Dope Nation and Lali & Lola will battle it out for the coveted prize of the Best Music Group at The 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

Medikal, Camidoh, King Promise, Mr Drew, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif will battle it out for the coveted prize of the Best Male Music Act at The 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

Cina Soul, Gyakie, Mona 4 Real, Wendy Shay, Wiyaala, Efya, Sefa and Adina will battle it out for the coveted prize of the Best Female Music Act at The 2022 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

VGMA23 Best Gospel Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle is once again in a tight competition with Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, MOG Music, Obaapa Christy, Empress Gifty, Kobby Psalm, Perez Music and Akses Brempong to win the coveted prize.

The award scheme is aimed at projecting the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers excelling in various crafts in and outside Ghana. The event also uses the platform to celebrate and promote Ghanaian talents.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2022 is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York.

