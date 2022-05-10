Pictures from Day 2 of VGMA 2022

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ended over the weekend with fashion, deserving winners, and great stagemanship being the highlight of the event.

In its 23rd year, the awards scheme duly entertained and honoured the key players in the Ghanaian music industry.

Obrafour, Mr Drew, Stonebwoy, KiDI, Black Sherif, and Joe Mettle’s performances will forever be etched into the analls after these artists delievered memorable moments one after the other.

Below are images of what you missed at the VGMA 23;

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.