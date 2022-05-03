Find out how and where to purchase tickets for VGMA 2022!

fbpx
Photo Credit: VGMA

Organisers of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are out with tickets for the Friday 6th and Saturday 7th May 2022 events.

This year’s pricing features a unique 23rd anniversary upscaled tag from last 2 year’s GHS 250 for a standard ticket and GHS 400 for a Premium ticket.

The new cost of tickets for the 2022 VGMAs Day Two Public Awards is a cool GHS 300 for a Standard Ticket and GHS 500 for a Premium Ticket.

For the Day One Industry Awards, we have a flat rate of GHS 200 which comes with a table service

For easy convenience and accessibility, purchasing options for this year has been diversified to include an online purchase via Vodafone Cash at *110# and all other networks at *713*33*00#.

Traditional mode of buying from the usual popular landmark shops include Nallem Stores inside Accra Mall X-Men and Charterhouse.

