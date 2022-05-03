Find out how and where to purchase tickets for VGMA 2022!

Organisers of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are out with tickets for the Friday 6th and Saturday 7th May 2022 events.

This year’s pricing features a unique 23rd anniversary upscaled tag from last 2 year’s GHS 250 for a standard ticket and GHS 400 for a Premium ticket.

The new cost of tickets for the 2022 VGMAs Day Two Public Awards is a cool GHS 300 for a Standard Ticket and GHS 500 for a Premium Ticket.

For the Day One Industry Awards, we have a flat rate of GHS 200 which comes with a table service

For easy convenience and accessibility, purchasing options for this year has been diversified to include an online purchase via Vodafone Cash at *110# and all other networks at *713*33*00#.

Traditional mode of buying from the usual popular landmark shops include Nallem Stores inside Accra Mall X-Men and Charterhouse.

