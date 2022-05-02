One Voice Festival: ‘God No Go Shame Us’ Hitmaker Prinx Emmanuel Joins Stellar Performance Lineup

Producers of the forthcoming One Voice Festival have announced yet another artiste, Prinx Emmanuel, to the already colourful buffet of performances.

Nigeria’s newest Gospel star Prinx Emmanuel, joins the over 40 acts ready for the 3-day showdown from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2 at the Africa Lake: next to Trade Fair, Labadi.

Prinx Emmanuel, the Port Harcourt-based Nigerian is a well-known singer-songwriter, producer, recording, and performing artist who has shared stages with established Gospel artistes like Sinach and Mercy Chinwo.



Prinx has been confirmed to perform on Day 3 of the One Voice Festival alongside renowned Ghanaian artistesincluding Ohemaa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, and Joe Mettle. One Voice Festival will be Prinx Emmanuel’s first major appearance in Ghana and many fans will be looking forward to this.

Beyond the over 40 programmed music performances, the festival also brings together hundreds of Kingdom-led resource persons facilitating experiences from prayer, gaming, music business, to counseling.

Tickets are selling at theonevoicefestival.com and on mobile by via *713*39#. Festival passes are going for GHS 250 for all 3 days with a

one-day family pass going for GHS 500 for a family of 4.

