Nautyca, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Krymi & more to perform at Greens Lounge anniversary

Within a twinkle of an eye Green Lounge has entertained patrons in Tema; now fast forward to 2022 and they are a year old.

As part of crowning their anniversary, a solid line-up of artists has been lined up to entertain family and friends come the first of May.

The set of artists turning up include; Nautyca (Tema’s Ruler), Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy (Down Flat), Mr. Drew, and Krymi alongside Mc Big Bright, DJ Mynor, and DJ Selekta Shaker.

The event slated for 1st May will start at 11 pm, venue is the Greens Lounge Tema Community 9.

