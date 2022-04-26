Celestine Donkor, Nigeria’s Eben & Emmanuel Smith of ‘The Voice UK’ fame join line up for inaugural “One Voice Festival” this weekend!

One Voice Festival announced an additional 10 acts to its already stellar lineup as the maiden Gospel Culture event gears up for the 3-Day celebration from April 30 to May 2.

The event which will take place at the majestic 44.2-acre African Lake, next to the Trade Fair Site La also comes with 6 experience zones including a dedicated Kids Arena to make it easier for families to attend.

The 3rd wave announcement also includes Gospel ragga powerhouse Helena Rhabbles, Jonn Winner, Rising stars Minister Igwe, Max Praise, Worship dynamo Sammie Obeng Poku which brings the line up to the 37 with more expected. The “Victory” crooner Eben of Nigeria will be belting out his signature hits and more. The full list in Alphabetical order now reads;

Achiaa | ADOMcwesi | Allen Caiquo| Akesse Brempong | Bethel Revival Choir| Belac 360 | B Maestro| Celestine Donkor | CindyThompson | Cwesi Oteng | Eben | Efe Grace | Emmanuel Smith| Hannah Marfo| Helena Rhabbles| Irene Logan | JOA | Joe Mettle | Joe Kay| Jon Winner| Kingzkid | Kobbysalm | KODA| Kofi Karikari| Kofi Owusu Peprah | Kofi Nkrumah | Kyei Mensah | Louis Pascal | Max Praize | Minster Igwe | Neqta | Ohemaa Mercy | Overflow | Queendalyn Yurglee | PO Godson | Sammie Obeng | Scott Evans | SP Kofi Sarpong | Team Eternity.

The festival looks to transcend music with featured entertaining experiences including the Faith Exhibition, The Word Lounge, the Talking Place, the Prayer Place, the Digital Lounge, the Kids Arena, and a big food marketplace full of delicacies, all aimed at bringing patrons together in a way never seen before.

Tickets are still selling via www.theonevoicefestival.com and on mobile by dialing *713*39#. Festival passes are going for GHS 250 for all 3 days with a one-day family pass going for GHS 500 for a family of 4.

The One Voice Festival is produced by RAVE, ANVIL, RYTHMZ AFRICA, and V-ACCESS, in association with Muse Africa, Precise Communications ThreeVII, Tech Stripped Africa, Fame Interactive Solutions, DAT Media, and Phanerosis Prayer Network.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.