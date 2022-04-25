fbpx
VGMA 2022: Could this be the list of performers?

Just cant wait! May 6th to 7th, Grand Arena AICC!

VGMA 2022: List of performers unveiled!
Photo Credit: VGMA


Music’s biggest night is fast approaching, hence, organizers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have released official artworks for the VGMA23 nights.

The artworks have some of the top female and male musicians in Ghana and by just looking at it, patrons will be highly entertained should the featured artists be the main performers on the VGMA23 night.

The list included both gospel and secular musicians and notable names are MzVee, Obaapa Christy, Diana Hamilton, Gyakie, Amarae, and Cina Soul.

The males also include, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Mr Drew, Camidoh and D-Black.

According to organizers, this year’s event will also be a two-day event and it is scheduled to come on May 6 and May 7.

It has been dubbed, GHANA’S BIGGEST MUSIC WEEKEND, and it will have some of the best musicians in Ghana mounting the stage to perform and also receive some awards for their hard work.

The event will take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre and we hope this year’s event will be devoid of much brouhaha that once surrounded the awards show some years ago.

