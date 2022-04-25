fbpx
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye, others shutdown ‘Accra in Paris’; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

Get to know the reason why 1Don was not included!

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye, others shutdown 'Accra in Paris'; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption
Photo Credit: /Twitter

The entire Ghana music industry invaded France over the weekend at the ‘Accra In Paris’ concert except Shatta Wale, and the the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave has explained why.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy did a great job over the weekend by putting Ghana on the map with their amazing performance at Ghana In Paris concert and even though we were expecting to see them perform together, they did a great job with their individual performance.

A fan who seems not to know why Shatta Wale was left out quizzed the French Ambassador Anne Sophie about why she left Shatta Wale out because it would have been a great performance having all these three on the same stage.

The French Ambassador, Anne Sophie Ave reacting to that said Shatta Wale was left out of it because he hasn’t done any collaboration with these French artists yet and the concert is to present these duos so should Shatta Wale want to do a feature with them, she would be more than happy to connect them.

This means that the kind of people you collaborate with also determines whether you would be called for shows outside or not and Shatta Wale wasn’t called this time around because he had no collaboration and was probably not interested.

