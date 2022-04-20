Photos: What went on at VGMA23 Xperience Concert

In case you by any chance missed the VGMA23 Xperience Concert in Koforidua on Easter Monday, ghanamusic.com captured some images from the event for you.

These images speak volumes about how well the event was organised, the sheer volume of attendees, and how the billed artists performed their hearts out.

