Glover’s Hub set to host maiden ‘Praise Concert’ featuring MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Empress Gifty, others on May 8!

Renowned Gospel blogger and CEO of Glover’s Hub, Qweku Nyarko Glover is set to host the maiden edition of ‘The Praise Concert’.

The event takes off on the 8th of May inside the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu at exactly 4pm and will represent a plethora of musical genres and artistes.

Ministering on the night include MOGmusic, Efe Grace, Praiz Giant, Eric Jeshrun, KobbySalm, Kofi Karikari, kweku Teye and Empress Gifty.

Other upcoming ministers set to bring down the house with God’s presence include, Kwame Gyan, Achiaa, Nathaniel Adomako, Joseph Matthew, Sam Oladotun and Hopeful Spirituals.

This maiden edition doubles as a Thanksgiving and Fundraising event geared towards purchasing relevant items to aid activities at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

It will indeed be a time of fellowship and engaging the Holy Spirit in an intense atmosphere of high praise and undiluted worship. Be there!

