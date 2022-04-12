New Dates, Bigger Line Up And An Extra Day: One Voice Festival Expands!

The forthcoming One Voice Festival has announced changes to the inaugural praise, worship, and Gospel culture experience. These include new dates and an expansion of festival days!

The event will move from the advertised 23rd and 24th April 2022 to 30th April – 2nd May 2022. This also means the experience has now been expanded into 3 days packed full of performances and other experiences.

With May 1st, 2nd and 3rd confirmed as public holidays in Ghana, the new dates will make it more convenient for as many people to join in the celebration while spotlighting even more talents from the vast reserves of the global Gospel music genre.

In addition, 15 more performers have been added to the already stellar line up increasing it from 25 to 40 performers.

This features Gospel greats Ohemaa Mercy, Cindy Thompson, and SP Kofi Sarpong, contemporary interdenominational groups Overflow Inc and Team Eternity, buzzing stars Achiaa Music and Kyei Mensah, and UK based Allen Caiquo, plus a host of budding urban Gospel ministers.

All other festival arrangements including ticket prices remain unchanged and can be purchased via the festival’s website. Limited spaces for the cashless vendor marketplace are also available via the same means.

The venue also remains the same as previously announced; the 42-acre open grounds called Africa Lake is sandwiched between Trade Fair Site, Labadi, and the Kpeshie Lagoon.

Africa Lake and its unique environment overlooking the shores of Accra will be the right fit for Gospel music fans and Christian families seeking to enjoy an immersive and serenading outdoor festival experience.

Other activities to be featured during the festival include exhibitions from multi-denominational faith-based organizations, spoken word drills, edifying talking spaces, the Kids’ Arena, and a food marketplace full of delicacies.

These immersive activities will complement the festival’s performances, ensuring the Gospel culture celebration is worth the first of its kind.

Check out all the exclusives on the festival across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, grab as many tickets as you can, spread the word, and join us to celebrate with one voice, and as one big family come 30th April – 2nd May 2022.

The One Voice Festival is produced by RAVE, ANVIL, RYTHMZ AFRICA, and V-ACCESS,in association with Muse Africa, Precise Communications ThreeVII, Tech Stripped Africa, Fame Interactive Solutions, DAT Media and Phanerosis Prayer Network

