fbpx
Events

King Promise headlines Trace Live concert in Lagos this Thursday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
King Promise headlines Trace Live concert in Lagos this Thursday!
King Promise headlines Trace Live concert in Lagos this Thursday!

Ghanaian singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Gregory Bortey Newman, known in showbiz as King Promise, has announced his first-ever headline concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Legacy Entertainment superstar who is not new to the Nigerian music market took to his official Instagram page to share that he will be headlining his first concert in Lagos on Thursday, April 7 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island.

The ‘CCTV’ hit-maker who has collaborated with some of Nigeria’s top acts including; Wizkid, Patoranking, Maleek Berry, among others is set to thrill fans and music lovers to an energetic and unique performance in Lagos.

Announcing his presence in Lagos, Nigeria via Instagram, King Promise published; “Lagos Touchdown! Everyone come out to my first headline performance in the city Thursday , Trace Live at Terra Kulture ”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

King Promise serves an eye candy viewing experience with visuals to Patoranking-assisted hit single; Choplife

King Promise serves an eye candy viewing experience with visuals to Patoranking-assisted hit single; Choplife

23rd February 2022
ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking

Video: ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking

22nd February 2022
Darkovibes, King Promise & Abeiku Santana storm the stadium!

Darkovibes, King Promise & Abeiku Santana storm the stadium!

21st February 2022
Sadiq isn't the board, King Promise hasn't been banned, he got 2 nominations - 3Music Awards PRO

Sadiq isn’t the board, King Promise hasn’t been banned, he got 2 nominations – 3Music Awards PRO

21st February 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker