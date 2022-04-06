King Promise headlines Trace Live concert in Lagos this Thursday!

Ghanaian singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Gregory Bortey Newman, known in showbiz as King Promise, has announced his first-ever headline concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Legacy Entertainment superstar who is not new to the Nigerian music market took to his official Instagram page to share that he will be headlining his first concert in Lagos on Thursday, April 7 at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island.

The ‘CCTV’ hit-maker who has collaborated with some of Nigeria’s top acts including; Wizkid, Patoranking, Maleek Berry, among others is set to thrill fans and music lovers to an energetic and unique performance in Lagos.

Announcing his presence in Lagos, Nigeria via Instagram, King Promise published; “Lagos Touchdown! Everyone come out to my first headline performance in the city Thursday , Trace Live at Terra Kulture ”.

