VGMA Nominees announcement is this Saturday March 19!

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) board & research team, have been at work, reviewing over 1000 submissions, to ensure the most qualified make it to the nominees list.

A few weeks ago, a call was made to all artiste, music producers, beatmakers, and instrumentalists to submit their works released between January 1st and December 31st 2021.

After weeks of meticulous reviews, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the list of nominees.

The Nominees Announcement, slated for Saturday, 19th March 2022, will be coming to you from the Grand Arena and aired live on TV3 at 8pm and online on all VGMA Social Media Pages.

Prior to the grand reveal however, a few selected categories will be done hourly from 11am to 4pm on TV3, as well as online via a number of Social Media handles, websites and blog portals.

It’s time to unveil the best in categories for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Catch e hourly announcements this Saturday 19th March, from 11am to 4pm & e nominees announcement show at 8pm, live on TV3 & on e VGMA SM Pages.



For the People, the Culture, the Music. #vgma23 pic.twitter.com/qZcF9plj5X — Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) March 17, 2022

The event which is strictly by invitation would be attended by a tall list of VIP guests who will comprise the crème de la crème in the entertainment industry and the Ghana media fraternity as a whole.

The night will also see performances from some of Ghana’s finest musicians with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the nominees.

Who gets nominated for what? Your guess is as good as mine. Let’s find out this Saturday 19th March from 11am – 4pm and continue from 8pm, live on TV3 and on all VGMA Social Media Pages.

The 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, with support from TV3, DSTV, KPMG, and powered by Charterhouse.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.