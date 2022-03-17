MOGmusic, SK Frimpong billed for Dr Evans Oppong’s Knowledge Revolution event on March 25 

Knowledge Revolution Ghana hosted by Dr Evans Oppong is set to receive song ministrations from multiple award-winning Gospel artistes MOGmusic, SK Frimpong, among others.

Renowned preacher Dr. Evans Oppong is all set to host the 2022 edition of Knowledge Revolution in Ghana on 25th March at the University of Professional Studies. Knowledge Revolution has impacted 10,000 participants across the globe.

The event is held in different parts of the world including the United Kingdom, United States of America, the Caribbean Islands.

This year’s edition promises to be transformational, to assemble young men and women of diverse cultural and regions, business executives, captains of industries and Government officials.

This year’s edition features Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev Julia Kyula, Abeiku Santana and the host Dr. Evans Oppong as speakers.

Knowledge Revolution runs on the theme ‘’The Rising Giants’’ this year with a free admission to all participants.

The last session of Knowledge Revolution was held from 26th March 2021 to 27th March 2021 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Accra.

In attendance were Her Excellency Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor (Vice President of the Republic of Liberia), Dr. Evans Oppong (Global Senior Pastor CFM UK) and Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah (The General Overseer of the Royal House Chapel International ).

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.