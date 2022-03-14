fbpx
Accra welcomes the biggest Gospel Culture Experience: The One Voice Festival!

It's Accra’s Premier Christian Music Festival, April 23-24. It's the Gospel version of Afronation!

The Ghanaian Christian faith community is set to experience its first multi-day festival which promises to celebrate something not usually associated with the community; Christian Culture.

The “One Voice Festival” set to take place over a two-day period will celebrate faith and community through music.

The maiden edition of the event will take over the city for two amazing days of great live performances, entertainment, and community empowerment on Saturday & Sunday, 23-24 April 2022.

A series of immersive activities will be curated to amplify the Gospel culture including;

The Talking Place – A series of panel conversations and presentation by influencers, coaches, and experts on key topical points.

The Prayer Place – An intimate and devoted space for lifting prayers to the most High

The Word Lounge – A dedicated area to host spoken word enthusiast, fans, and talents

The Digital Lounge – An installation of digital props, art, and gadgetry to immerse festival goers into entertainment technology.

The Kids Arena – A playground with games and toys to provide entertainment and engagement for kids.

The Faith Exhibition – A curation of works, displays, and materials of multi-denominational Faith based organizations.

A collection of gospel music’s biggest names from around the world have been lined-up to deliver magnifying music performances in worship, exhortation, praise, and more.

The first wave of the roster of acts will be revealed in the coming days when tickets go on sale, with the rest to follow in the days leading up to the experience.

Patrons can pre-sign up for early bird discount tickets from the official event website

To deliver this spectacular Live Entertainment, curators Rave have been tapped to bring their global expertise in production and curation to deliver this event.

Ruddy Kwakye, CEO of Rave commented, “Our approach to this experience can be referred to as “Entertainment Ministry”; because we believe Christendom deserves a platform of this magnitude to highlight and expose the culture around the Faith.

We look forward to delivering an event befitting of Christendom”

Furthermore, the One Voice team will be unpacking a series of street activities, engagements, competitions, and projects all to build up to the two festival days. More information to follow.

