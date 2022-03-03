Ps Brian Amoateng books top Gospel stars for maiden National Youth All Night on March 18

Ghana’s Youth Ambassador and head Pastor of the Mercy Life Chapel Pastor Brian Amoateng is set to host the first ever National Youth All Night in Ghana dubbed ‘’Mind Shift’’.

The National Youth All Night is headlined by Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Dr. Frank Owusu Appiah, and Pastor Brian Amoateng.

The first edition of the National Youth All Night is scheduled to take off at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

Over the years, Pastor Brian Amoateng has been an icon and an advocate to the success of Ghanaian youths.

The National Youth All Night promises to be a night of impact with ministrations from some renowned Ghanaian worshippers in the person of Joe Mettle, MOG, SK Frimpong, SP Kofi Sarpong, Min Paolo, Philip Adzale, Francis Amo and Nana Adwoa.

Pastor Brian Amoateng is optimistic that the National Youth All Night is a step further in training and building responsible Ghanaian Youth who will contribute to the development of the country.

The NationaL Youth All Night is a climax to the 2022 edition of IYES which is slated for 16th March with a headline of speakers from different walks of life.

Speaking at IYES night are Rev Eaastwood Anaba, Dr. Frank Owusu Appiah, Her Excellency Anne Sophie AVE (France Ambassador), Dr. Daniel McKorley, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, HON Sam George, Sammi Awuku, Prophet Kofi Oduro, Dentaa Amoateng, Pius Enam Hadzide, Jim Iyke and Paul Mante.

