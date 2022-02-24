fbpx
History to repeat itself as Medikal & Shatta Wale team up for; Deeper Than Blood USA Tour!

It's 3 solid days of back to back performances from the Ghana Boys!

After shutting down the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2021 with their Freedom Concert, Shatta Wale and Medikal have revealed plans to thrill fans and music lovers in the States on March 4, 5 & 6.

This was made known by the two musicians on their respective verified social media handles where a flyer of the event was shared.

It could be seen on the flyer that the event will take place in the United States of America and it is dubbed as the OFFICIAL GHANA INDEPENDENCE PARTY.

