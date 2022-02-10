MOGmusic to host Donnie McClurkin live in Ghana for New Wine Concert; Delta Airline to fly in guests from abroad for free!

Currently the most patronized Gospel artiste on the Ghanaian music scene, MOGmusic has launched this year’s edition of his annual live recording concert New Wine, under the theme; Koinonia.

In a press conference earlier today, he unveiled the date, venue and performing artistes that will be on bill during his highly anticipated concert.

Coming all the way from the United States of America will be none other than Gospel legend, Donnie McClurkin as the main headliner, supported by Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Vicky Frimpong.

In view of this, he has clocked a sponsorship deal with Delta airlines for free flights from abroad to Ghana for the event!

The event unfolds at the Oil Dome of the RoyalHouse Chapel at 5pm, March 20th 2022 with ticket prices going for a cool GHS 30 for Single, GHS 50 for Double and GHS 100 for VIP.

Tickets are available at www.newwineconcert.com or by dialing *389*777#. This will indeed be a groundbreaking and history-making night!

