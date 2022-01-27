Kwaisey Pee & Ofori Amponsah to take you down memory lane on Val’s Day edition of Live Konnect!

Ace Highlife legends in their own regards, Kwaisey Pee & Mr All4Real aka Ofori Amponsah, are next to thrill fans with Live Konnect Val’s day edition.

Two of Ghana’s finest musicians are set to mount the stage at Valentine’s edition of the fast-rising monthly musical concert, Live Konnect.

Live Konnect is returning from the Christmas break and its organizer, seasoned Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensah has chosen February – considered the month of love – to give music lovers the best of entertainment.

On Sunday night, February 13, 2022, Live Konnect will take place at the Coco Vanilla at East Legon in Accra.

And certainly, fans have been assured to expect enthralling performances from veteran singer Ofori Amponsah and Kwaisey Pee.

The ‘Cinderella’ hitmaker, Ofori Amponsah, and kwaisey pee mehia odo are expected to thrill fans with the best of his love tunes.

Live Konnect which is curated by Ghanaian disk jockey DJ Mensah has seen performances from top artistes such as Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Mr. Drew, and Mona 4Reall and has seen music fans thrilled with an excellently organized event with great sound and top-notch security.

The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment, a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.

Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.

