D-Flex represents Ghana at AFROFEST 2022 in Canada; billed to perform alongside Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, other top acts

Music Africa of Canada Inc, organizers of ”AFROFEST 2022” has chosen Ghanaian prolific singer D-Flex to represent Ghana and perform at this year’s AFROFEST which is scheduled to take place on July 8 – 10 at woodbine Park, Toronto.

The sensational musician who is very known for releasing hit songs has productively and consistently been releasing hit songs throughout his music career.

According to a reliable source, The Ghanaian most admired musician was chosen to represent Ghana due to his outstanding and mesmeric performance last year, as well as other salient factors put into consideration by the organizers.

Additionally, he has a new song titled ”Odo Lastic” which features Liberian superstar which was released just a month ago and is currently the hit song in Ghana, and the most trending song in the African continent.

Congratulations to D-Flex for lifting the flag of Ghana higher and putting Ghana on the global map as well.

