Kwabena Kwabena to show you how it’s done the lover’s way at ‘Vitamilk Love Night’!

Kwabena Kwabena is undeniably one of the hottest cakes around the Valentine’s Day season in Ghana and he is set to headline the Vitamilk Love Night this year!

The Love Night Concert will be a night that would seek to attached souls like siamese to bond them for a journey that they have taken a decision to embark on.

It could probably go wrong anyway but that doesn’t matter as they get to enjoy a night of spirit seaming music at the National Theatre on Saturday the 12th of February, 8pm.

Performing on the night will be Kwabena Kwabena with support from several other surprise acts.

