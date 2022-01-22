fbpx
Jayana to host Ceccy Twum, Kofi Karikari, Aduhemaa, Kobby Mantey at KARA EXEPRIENCE 2022

photo credits: Jayana

Award-winning Gospel minstrel Jayana has set Sunday, February 27, 2022, for her KARA EXPERIENCE, a worship event at the Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC]-Annor-Yeboah Cathedral, Pig Farm, Accra.

Themed, “I’ll Testify of His Goodness” – Psalm 71:15, this year’s edition, according to the gospel musician seeks to give reverence and adoration to the Almighty God.

Jayana promises patrons an uplifting encounter with their Maker that will leave them with an unforgettable impression.

The “Victory” hitmaker will share the same stage with gospel greats like Ceccy Twum, Kobby Mantey, Kofi Karikari, Aduhemaa, Joyce Blessing, and other inspiring worshippers.

Kara Experience is intended to fulfill the spiritual needs of people and is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to have an experience with God.

