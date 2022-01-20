Experience With Diana Hamilton returns to Accra/Kumasi after bagging another brand ambassadorial deal with Awake

Her annual flagship live recording concert, Experience with Diana Hamilton is back on track after a COVID-19 driven hiatus, with Kasapreko’s Awake Mineral Water as title sponsor & latest brand to sign her.

The worship & praise night headlined by multiple award-winning gospel minstrel Diana Hamilton is set for Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, Accra.

This year, there will equally be a Kumasi edition as always and it’s poised for Sunday 20th February, 2022 at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama.

The event returning from a year break promises patrons an uplifting encounter with their Maker that will leave them with an unforgettable understanding of God’s Grace with the “Adom” crooner.

This year’s Experience with Diana Hamilton is Sponsored by Awake Purified Water and tickets are selling at 50ghc Single, 90ghc Double, 100ghc VIP and 200ghc for a family package.

Serving gospel music lov9ers with back to back transformational songs which includes “Awurade Y3” the reigning VGMA artist of the year has enlisted Efe Grace, Koda, the legendary gospel show stoppers Daughters Of Glorious Jesus and Nana Adwoa for the Accra edition.

For Kumasi expect the ever serenading vocals of Kofi Owusu Peprah, Joe Mettle, Becky Bonney & Opiesie Esther with tickets selling at 40ghc Single, 70ghc Double, 80ghc VIP and 150ghc for a family package.

