Sultan Incorporation & Nanky host successful Kids Day Out in Tema

Sultan Incorporation & its signee, fast-rising crooner Nanky, has entertained and donated to children in Tema at an event dubbed, Kids Day Out.

He was flanked by the CEO of Sultan Incorporation, Alhaji Nero who also joined in the fun fair filled with face paintings, train rides, mega giveaways, among various entertaining activities.

It was held at the newly renovated Tema Community 1 Centre on Saturday 8th January 2021, and was filled with lots of fun and entertainment.

Among a plethora of things to delight yourself with were bouncing castles, face painting, dancing competitions which came with handsome rewards and among other fun-packed activities.

The highlight of the day was when Nanky mounted stage to thrill the children with back to back hits off his latest EP, Remedy.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Nanky said he has a strong affection for children and it’s satisfies his heart to have seen the smile on their faces.

“It was fun, it was crazy, everything was dope and I know the kids had fun. This is going to continue annually. Sultan music is all about entertainment and happiness”.

Buy/Stream NANKY’s EP “REMEDY” and grab a taste of what crowned the day as an unforgettable memory in the minds and hearts of the children and all that were gathered.

