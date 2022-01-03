Chris Appau to celebrate a decade of ‘Never Would Have Made It’ concert this Sunday!

It’s the10-yr anniversary of the annual flagship event, Never Would Have Made It, hosted by renowned Gospel music minister and music director, Chris Appau.

In view of this milestone, Chris Appau and the HPI on Sunday 9th January will be convening top shots in the Ghanaian Gospel music industry under the theme, Celebration of His Goodness.

Ministering on the day include the legendary Joe Beecham, the anointed yet skillful Ps. Isaiah, the energetic Francis Amo, silky-toned Tino Manford, minstrel Lydia Appau and the Bonooni hitmaker, Luigi McLean.

The event will take off from 4:30pm at the Trinity Baptist Church opposite UPSA.

Patrons should get ready for a moment of sound musical orchestration laced with soul uplifting songs that will usher in the very Presence of God.

It’s that good if it’s been patronized for an entire decade! Commence 2022 by experiencing the goodness of God. Rate: A heart of Gratitude only!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.