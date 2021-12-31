Photos: What you missed at R2Bees’ concert

Despite starting 5 hours after the advertised time, the R2Bees & Friends concert will definitely be one of the concerts of December 2021.

From the enthralling performances, through to the engagement by the audience, amid the surprises appearances, the R2Bees & Friends concert would have set the benchmark for future concerts by the music group.

The packed event ground witnessed performances from R2Bees themselves, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Criss Waddle, La Meme Gang, King Promise, Efya, MzVee, Keche & more.

Photo Credit: Vine Imagery

With the crowd singing word-for-word to every performance, the R2Bees & Friends concert ticked off many boxes for a successful concert.

