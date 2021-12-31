fbpx
Events

Photos: What you missed at R2Bees’ concert

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 33 mins ago
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery

Despite starting 5 hours after the advertised time, the R2Bees & Friends concert will definitely be one of the concerts of December 2021.

From the enthralling performances, through to the engagement by the audience, amid the surprises appearances, the R2Bees & Friends concert would have set the benchmark for future concerts by the music group.

The packed event ground witnessed performances from R2Bees themselves, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Criss Waddle, La Meme Gang, King Promise, Efya, MzVee, Keche & more.

Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Bisa Kdei. Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Criss Waddle. Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Mugeez. Photo Credit: Vine Imagery
Photos: What you missed at R2Bees' concert
Paedae (Omar Sterling). Photo Credit: Vine Imagery

With the crowd singing word-for-word to every performance, the R2Bees & Friends concert ticked off many boxes for a successful concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 33 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Obour starts 'Go Come' campaign against road accidents following presidential appointment as Ghana Post MD!

Obour starts ‘Go Come’ campaign against road accidents following presidential appointment as Ghana Post MD!

7 days ago
All my investment in Wutah went down the drain & was repaid with unprintable insults - Guru

All my investment in Wutah went down the drain & was repaid with unprintable insults – Guru

1 week ago
Shatta Wale makes Shaxi free for drivers on Christmas day ahead of Freedom Wave Concert!

Shatta Wale makes Shaxi free for drivers on Christmas day ahead of Freedom Wave Concert!

1 week ago
You can't place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I'm bigger; I'm still beefing Shatta Wale - Samini

You can’t place me in the same category with Sarkodie, I’m bigger; I’m still beefing Shatta Wale – Samini

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker