Photos: How Goldcoast Carnival went down

Photos: How Goldcoast Carnival went down
Photo Credit: Goldcoast Carnival

In their very first edition, the Goldcoast Carnival left an imprint on the minds of its attendee with great performances from the billed artists.

Mounting the stage at the Wakanda Beach Resort included Samini, Rocky Dawuni, M.anifest, MzVee, Kwaw Kese, Kelvyn Boy, and Kwaben Kwabena.

These artists treated the audience who had journeyed, by some distance, to the event center performances that they would cherish till the nxt event.

Notable standout performances were by Rocky Dawuni, M.anifest, and Kwaw Kese.

The Goldcoast Carnival was a taste and feel of Ghanaian/African/Black Music, Lifestyle, Food & Culture.

