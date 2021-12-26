Detty December! Full rundown of Accra’s top 4 most patronized events over the weekend!

Four of Ghana’s highly anticipated concerts this December unraveled over the weekend and we are here to give you a gist of all that went down.

Prior to the events, we run a poll on the most anticipated event that patrons would be attending. Let’s see the outcome of the poll versus the reality at the end of these events.

Samini Xperience Concert

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Samini got patrons of his 2021 ‘Samini Experience Concert’ blown away with the approach he chose to make his entry.

The super performer decided to come through the back of the auditorium instead of the front like he does most of the time.

Also, he decided to make the entry with the fire service brass band group who flanked him as though he was some sort of commander inspecting a parade of servicemen.

As he made the entry, the band played a gospel song for Samini and when he was finally on the stage, they played his popular ‘Linda’ song first as a band and played many other songs of Samini which made the patrons and lovers of Samini’s music very happy.

Shatta Wale & Medikal’s Freedom Wave Concert

Shatta Wale and Medikal on Christmas day, December 25 hosted a concert dubbed Freedom Wave at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Freedom Wave Concert saw a couple of artistes mount the stage at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The artistes include Kelvyn Boy, Amerado, Fameye, Black Sherif and others who made sure fans got what they deserved for trooping to the Accra Sports Stadium.

The show which started on Saturday Decemeber 25 around 8 pm ended the following morning at 6 pm.

The rate at the concert was GHS 20 for VIP and GHS 10 for regular.

Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert

At the 5th edition of the BHIM Concert, Stonebwoy’s epic entry was one of the highlights of the show.

With many pointing out the oddities in how he sort of mimicked rapper Sarkodie’s kind of entry, Stonebwoy, again, proved his mettle as a fine singer.

With his “Tomorrow” track serving as the curtain-raiser. Stonebwoy made a grand entry while standing on a mounted stage in the sky…in effect mimicking Sarkodie.

If he was indeed trying to mimic Sarkodie, then he was not great at it. However, his performance was epic.

The BHIM Concert came off on Tuesday at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The concert could be described as successful with massive and electrifying performances from the likes of Beenie Man, Kofi Jamar, Samini, Gyakie, Fameye et al.

Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie was introduced on stage in a spectacular manner at the 2021 edition of the ‘Rapperholic concert’.



The ‘stylish entry’ has since drawn reactions from fans both at the event and on social media.

Sarkodie, ‘the man of the moment’ was preceded on stage by a group of dancers who put up a spectacular choreography.

This group of dancers performed to the background instrumentals of Sarkodie’s ‘No Pressure’ with stage lightening forming an artwork on stage.



Sarkodie then came in amidst loud cheers from the crowd and then he began to drop the hits.



The ‘Coachella’ hitmaker performed old classics as well as songs from his ‘No Pressure’ album.



Just like in previous years, Sarkodie’s 2021 edition of the ‘Rapperholic’ concert drew a massive turnout from fans.



Held at the Grand Arena, there were several performances from artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

The likes of P-Square, Buju, Zlatan, Sefa, Efya, King Promise, KiDi, Darkovibes, Black Sherif, and many more.

