Nautyca brings Tema to a standstill after thousands throng Tema Harbour City Concert – Photos

It was a sight to behold on the 18th of December when Nautyca mounted stage at his annual Tema Harbour City Concert.

The event which took place on the streets of the Tema Community 2 Police Station saw a teeming fanbase of over 15,000 patrons in attendance.

Performers on the night ranged from your favourite A-listers right down to the local neighbourhood underground artiste with promising future prospects in the industry.

Fans were elated and pumped up by the deliveries of names such as Donzy, Stay Jay, D Cryme, Lilwin, Oseikrom Sikanii, Lific, Strongman, Akwaboah, Kwaw Kese, Prince Bright, Itchi, Fancy Gadam, Edem, Joint 77, Addi Self, Patapaa, Nii Funny, among several others.

The highlight of the night was when Nauytca himself mounted stage to the rousing applause of all and sundry gathered as he dished out back to back performances of his hits.

Prior to this, he gave the chance to up and coming artistes from Tema to perform and further employed his personal producer, Skybeatz to round up underground artistes who were doing well within the vicinity for a dope cypher.

This was one gathering that would go down history lane and be kept in the records as an uplifting, supportive, impactful and entertaining concert headline by none other than Nautyca.

