KiDi & Kuami Eugene book 2022 Independence Day for Indigo O2 gig in London!

KiDi & Kuami Eugene book 2022 Independence Day for Indigo O2 gig in London!

Making gentle strides to fill the main 20,000 capacity O2 arena, Lynx Entertainment’s KiDi & Kuami Eugene are set to fill up the Indigo at the O2 in London on 6th March 2022.

This comes at the back of the undecisive debate ongoing on social media as to if Ghanaian musicians have the capacity to sell out shows at the 20,000 capacity indoor event center in London named the O2 Arena.

Over the years, Nigerians have dominated the global scene with some of the musicians headlining their very own concerts at the O2 Arena. Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido are a few musicians from Africa who have set such records.

As the saying goes, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step and in so doing, Kidi and Kuami Eugene, two of Ghana’s finest vocalists are set to headline their very own concert at the Indigo at the O2 with about 2,750 capacity.

Making the announcement on his IG wall, Kidi wrote; London my darling, how I miss you.
We have a date on 6th March! Can’t wait to see you my loves. LEZZGO 

