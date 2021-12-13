E.L’s ‘’BAR 6’’ concert to light up the capital on December 18

With 2021 almost a goner, ELiens already know the drill. It is time for one of the capital’s hottest annual events, BAR 6, and E.L is ready to shutdown the city like never before.

Set to go down at Coco Vanilla in Adjiringanor – East Legon, the Best African Rapper is expected to rev up the new venue with a series of performances that will see him share the stage with some artists off the star-studded line-up of his still fresh ‘’Bar 6’’ mixtape, aside a possible mystery guest.

In anticipation of the concert’s 6th iteration, E.L spoke with Elite PR, the outfit responsible for giving his aforementioned mixtape and upcoming concert much coverage via Zoom.

There the rapper shared, ‘’Like every BAR concert before this, the goal is to give like minds the opportunity to celebrate Hip-Hop music brewed in Ghana and to keep the culture alive’’.

The concert will kick off at 8pm prompt and is made possible by Live Konnect and E.L’s record label, V.O Nation and Dreamstar.

Grab your tickets upon arrival or simply dial *713*33*62# to book a spot. Table reservations are also a thing, call +233556080888 or +233500999898 to secure one.

The countdown to December 18 is on! While you wait, get familiar with ‘’Bar 6’’.

