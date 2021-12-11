Don’t miss out on ‘Unleashed’ by Mufty’s Entertainment

A void in the premium music niche is finally being filled by local food impresario Mufty’s who launched his Live Entertainment experience division earlier.

The December In Ghana calendar of events comprising festivals, parties, and concerts continues to make Ghana the destination of Choice for these festivities.

The company brings “Unleashed” a home-grown concert series that meshes premium hospitality and live music.

The maiden edition is set to take place at the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Center on 18th December 2021 and promises a glittering tables-only music and lifestyle night.

It features a galaxy of the biggest hitmakers of 2021 including Zlatan of Zanku fame from Nigeria, Rockstar Kuami Eugene, reigning Spotify most streamed music title holder KiDi, King Promise the crooner, evergreen Becca, toast of radio playlist S3fa, the praise-singing Fameye, prolific Akwaboah, and Keche the dance floor fillers.

‘Unleashed’

“This event is designed to provide an intimate connection between performers and their biggest and most premium fans; that’s why we have planned its “concierge” services for each table.”

Commented Mohammed Mufti the Founder and CEO of Mufty’s Entertainment.

Each table experience comes with signature cocktails, premium spirits, and unlimited bubbly all night from a master mixologist with Hors d’oeuvres from a celebrated Chef.

Table prices start from GHS 10,000 for standard and graduate up to the rare and dedicated Diamond table for only Top VIPs. Bookings can be acquired on 0576521799.

”Unleashed” is enabled by Mufty’s Entertainment in partnership with Angel Broadcasting Network and with production from by Sub-Saharan leader in Live Entertainment Rave.

