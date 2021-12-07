Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest ‘Grace’ album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton, on Sunday, 5th December marked the birth of a new body of work dubbed; Grace album.

The event held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel was graced by a number of dignitaries and Her Excellency Samira Bawumia was one of them.

It is worthy to say that she had a good time at the event as she witnessed back-to-back ministrations from Diana Hamilton.

She took to her Twitter handle to tweet these kind words to Diana Hamilton.

The “Grace” Album is her fifth and it is available on all digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!