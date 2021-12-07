Events

Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest ‘Grace’ album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Stream the Grace album everywhere online!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest 'Grace' album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend
Diana Hamilton hosts classic dinner to launch her latest 'Grace' album; 2nd Lady, other dignitaries attend

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton, on Sunday, 5th December marked the birth of a new body of work dubbed; Grace album.

The event held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel was graced by a number of dignitaries and Her Excellency Samira Bawumia was one of them.

It is worthy to say that she had a good time at the event as she witnessed back-to-back ministrations from Diana Hamilton.

She took to her Twitter handle to tweet these kind words to Diana Hamilton.

Ghana's Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia congratulates Diana Hamilton on the successful launch of her Album

The “Grace” Album is her fifth and it is available on all digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Too relevant to be ignored! Shatta Wale monetizes prison experience with fully booked December events!

Too relevant to be ignored! Shatta Wale monetizes prison experience with fully booked December events!

6 days ago
Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

Both Kwesi Arthur & Nana Ama McBrown star-struck after meeting each other for the first time!

6 days ago
Gyakie leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021 & Nigeria’s top Shazamed songs of 2021!

6 days ago
What were y'all niggas thinking - Sarkodie freestyles announcement of 2021 Rapperholic with eye-popping visuals!

What were y’all thinking – Sarkodie freestyles announcement of 2021 Rapperholic with eye-popping visuals!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker