Nautyca summons Michy, Patapaa, Bright, Strongman, YPee, Akwaboah, other stars for annual ‘Tema Harbour City Concert’!

Ghanaian musician, Nautyca has officially confirmed 18th December, 2021 as the date for his annual flagship event; Tema Harbour City Concert.

The event which will start 6pm in the evening will see performances by Highlife’s very own Akwaboah, Lilwin, Fancy Gadam, Oseikrom Sikani and Bright (BukBak) Stay Jay, Strongman. Sista Afia, Edem, Michy, Patapaa, Ypee among several others

The program comes off at the Community 2 Police Station Street, Tema and is a campaign against Drug Abuse through music.

Tema Harbour City Concert is an initiative by Amfo-Sefah Foundation, Let’s Walk Charlie, Carlos Foundation and DHE to bring out confidence and talent in the underground artiste who is aiming higher to become the next big thing in Ghana and beyond.

It’s also going to serve as a platform to combat the excessive use of drugs by the Youth.

