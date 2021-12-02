Rocky Dawuni holds Grammy-Nomination concert on December 11

Rocky Dawuni will be celebrating the GRAMMY announcement with a show on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the beautiful +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

​Rocky Dawuni’s “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022!

This is Rocky’s second GRAMMY nomination as he was previously nominated for “Best Reggae Album” for his “Branches of the Same Tree” (Cumbancha) in 2016 making him the first Ghanaian musician to be nominated for a prestigious GRAMMY award.

Rocky be playing with his full 10 piece band so please come and support LIVE music in Ghana. Tickets are 77 GHC and will be available at the door.

The concert is kindly supported by Ghana Music, Asaase Radio, TV3, Ghana Web, Beenie Words, Kobby Kyei News Live, Ameyaw Debrah, Blagogee.com, OnePlayAfrica.com.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!