What were y’all thinking – Sarkodie freestyles announcement of 2021 Rapperholic with eye-popping visuals!

What the f*ck was y’all niggas thinking? Sarkodie just proved that his silence on this year’s Rapperholic event actually meant great concern on how to make it the most memorable edition ever!

So y’all can grab a bottle of Alize and let out a relieving sigh as you anticipate the most patronized Christmas event ever happening live on Christmas Day.

Over the years, Africa’s most decorated rapper has served his teeming fanbase with sold out and fully packed editions of his annual flagship indoor concert featuring the best of talents that the motherland has to offer.

It’s no shock that with a few weeks to the event day, no artwork or flyer has been in circulation up until now.

You could call it extravagance, but dropping crisp visuals to a dope & creative freestyle featuring hot models in a plush mansion just to announce Rapperholic 2021 is nothing short of an obsessive artistic tease that we’ll fall for over and over again. Grab your tickets before its too late!

