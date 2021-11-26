Events

It’s a total shutdown at Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day as Shatta Wale & Medikal host ‘Freedom Concert’

Are they seeking to disrupt this year's Rapperholic concert?

Shatta Wale & Medikal have announced their Freedom Concert slated for 25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium having recently experienced life behind bars.

On October 18, Shatta Wale and three members of his team falsely announced an assassination attempt at the singer’s residence; a situation that led to the arrest of the four and a prophet who allegedly prophesied an assassination attempt on Shatta’s life.

A few days later, Medikal was also picked up by police for brandishing a gun on social media, after which he was remanded in prison cells together with Shatta Wale.

Both artistes were released after spending at least 2 weeks on remand at the Ankaful Prison in the Central Region.

