Wonkɔ aa Tena Fie! Check out Akwaaba UK’s December in Ghana events

Leading Ghanaian international event company, Akwaaba UK, a subsidiary of The Akwaaba Group (TAG) has this week announced its smashing December In Ghana event lineup as part of activities to mark the yuletide in Ghana.

Known for the usual pomp and pageantry associated with its events with celebrity appearances and surprise star performances, this year will not be any different. According to the organizers, this year promises to be bigger and better with all Covid -19 protocols in place.

Akwaaba Group events start on the 4th of December 2021 with Rhythms on the Runway Fashion at the Grand Arena AICC.

The very popular All White and All Black dress code parties will be held at Pitch Lounge Accra, on the 28th December 2021 and 1st January 2022, then Glow in the Dark “Drip Party” at Elite Lounge East Legon, Around The World Festival from 24th to 26th December near Kotoka International Airport.

CEO Akwaaba Group, Mr. Dennis Tawiah

The much anticipated Brunch n Vibez (Day Party) will be on Sunday 2nd January 2022 at Bloom Bar – Osu.

Commenting on this year’s events, the CEO Akwaaba Group, Mr. Dennis Tawiah highlighted his company’s readiness to create exciting moments and experiences for their patrons throughout the period.

“Over the years, we have created platforms which have attracted our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come home and have a memorable festive season.

It is part of our agenda to ensure that our people from the diaspora connect with those back home to explore possibilities of collaborations towards the development of the country.

No better time to remind you that we're going down to Ghana in December pic.twitter.com/E76PO9DGsx — Akwaabauk (@Akwaabauk) October 4, 2021

We are happy to be collaborating with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Beyond The Return and the sector ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts this year to take the activities to the next level”, he stated.

Mr.Dennis Tawiah also mentioned the Akwaaba Group will be introducing two of their flagship UK events in Ghana; 30th December 2021 AmaFest (AmaPiano Music Festival) which will feature guests artists and Djs and the 2nd January 2022 Brunch n Vibez (Day Party) at BloomBar in Osu.

Prompt Communications is the official media partner and LiveKonnet Gh is the official events and production partner for Akwaaba UK’s December In Ghana 2021 with sponsorship from MTN, Guinness, Belaire, Kasapreko and Ceres.

For further information, kindly visit www.akwaabauk.com or send all enquiries to admin@akwaabauk.com

