Stone, Gyakie, Kuami, Buju, Zlatan, Kinaata, Adina, others billed for GTCO Music Concert!

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, holds its first-ever show outside the shores of Nigeria tagged: GTCO Music Concert: Live in Ghana!

From the curators of the GTBank Fashion Weekend and GTBank Food and Drink Festival–two of Africa’s most celebrated showpiece events–comes the biggest corporate event of the year.

This inaugural event will hold in the main bowl of the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 17, 2021 and will feature performances from some of Africa’s brightest breakout stars of both Ghanaian and Nigerian origin.

The GTCO Music Concert is a community engagement event designed to spotlight the best of African entertainment to a global audience whilst promoting wider acceptance of our individuality and a shared character as vibrant and energetic people.

It explores the joys of music and celebrates the beauty in diversity, a common heritage, and our collective aspirations. The effervescent concert crowd will enjoy authentic sounds, resounding afro-beats, and pulsating rhythm and live-streamed to millions worldwide!

Ghana's sensational music act @kinaatagh will be live at the GTCO Music Concert on the 17th of December. We can't wait to hear him serenade us with his voice. #GTConcert#GTConcert21#FreeEntry#WeOutside#DecemberInGhana pic.twitter.com/CvGkcvNSPy — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) November 22, 2021

At GTCO Plc, we recognise the potential for boundless creativity within the African continent and look to harness its industry towards creating a more connected, prosperous future for all.

The GTCO Music Concert combines our strong zest for life and unparalleled dynamism to create a great experience that goes beyond banking.

The icon @Wandecoal will be live at the GTCO Music Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium!



It's going to be lit!



Date: 17th December 2021



Attendance is FREE#GTConcert#GTConcert21#FreeEntry#WeOutside#DecemberInGhana pic.twitter.com/NJE8D3sf8U — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) November 21, 2021

Guaranty Trust Holding Company is a leading financial services company providing banking and non-banking services across eleven countries spanning West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The Group operates a diversified, proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement.

W’akoma ay3 ready??

Her golden voice will ring through the stadium on the 17th of Decemeber at the Accra Sports Stadium. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with @Adina_Thembi#GTConcert#GTConcert21#FreeEntry#WeOutside#DecemberInGhana pic.twitter.com/PI8FiffSHg — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) November 20, 2021

If there is one event on your calendar this festive season, it has to be the GTCO Music Concert!

The guy with the sweet voice and the best hooks, @Bujutoyourears will be at the Accra stadium on the 17th of December for the GTCO Music Concert.

Catch him outside!#5Down6ToGo#GTConcert2021#ProudlyAfrican#FreeEntry#WeOutside#DecemberInGhana pic.twitter.com/rhotKLg3W4 — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) November 20, 2021

All Covid-19 protocols will be observed at this event.

ATTENDANCE IS FREE

Rooockstar!

And they call him Euuugene.

Come and experience the Son of Africa performing live at the Proudly African GTCOncert.



Date: 17th December, 2021

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Attendance is FREE#GTCOncert#GTCOncert2021#DecemberIsComing#ProudlyAfrican#FreeEntry pic.twitter.com/EcNiBBUdca — GTBank (Ghana) Ltd. (@GTBankGhana) November 19, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!