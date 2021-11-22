Events

Kwabena Kwabena takes over Ghana DJ Awards stage on November 27!

Kwabena Kwabena takes over Ghana DJ Awards Stage on November 27!
Photo Credit: GDJA

Multiple award-winning highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena would be at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday November 27 to perform at the 9th Ghana DJ Awards.

In an exclusive interview with Merqury Quaye on Hitz 103.9fm, Kwabena Kwabena announced he would be putting up a live performance at the at the Ghana DJ Awards to not only celebrate the new body of work but, most importantly, to celebrate DJs because they have supported him throughout his 16-year career as a musician.

“Guess what: I am 16 years in this industry and it means DJs have been playing my songs for 16 straight years”, he enunciated during the live interview.

An accomplished singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena began music at a tender age of 14 where he led the church choir. Born George Kwabena Adu, he saw his big break in 2004 with his popular song ‘Asor’, a classical highlife style which still remains a favorite to many Ghanaian music lovers.

He is expected to thrill athletes, officials and administrators on the night to tunes from his hit songs such as ‘Adult music, ‘Trodom’, ‘Fakye Me’, Me Ne Woa’, ‘Bue Kwan’, Bye Bye’, songs from his latest album, among others.

The 2021 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards dubbed TakeOver, won’t only reward deserving nominees but also stage one of the best shows in many years.

Also performing live on the 27th of November, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Center is a mix of turntable magicians and stage-rocking artistes including DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mac Tontoh, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, DJ Sly, Arabella, D Black, Sefa and DJ MJ.

Tickets for the event are available by dialling *713*33*68# or can be purchased online at egotickets.com.

Ghana DJ Awards 2021 is brought to you by Merqury Republic and sponsored by Guinness, Predator Energy Drink, Rhythmz Africa, Darlin Lemon, Tigon Creative Studios, LetsGo by LetSheGo, Itel, Virtual Sound Lab, and supported by Prime E-Gift, Traf Ghana.

Partners are The Embassy of Switzerland In Ghana, The Creative Arts Agency, Ghana, Rhythms Africa and powered by Merqury Republic.

