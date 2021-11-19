Events

Kofi Kinaata to shutdown 2 cities with 3 events at this year’s; Made In Taadi!

Experience the best of Highlife music! Mark the dates down!

It’s Kofi Kinaata’s flagship event, Made In Taadi, once again but this time around, 3 events will be hosted in two selected cities.

Over the past years, the event has been held in Takoradi for some successive years.

This year’s ‘Made in Taadi Concert,’ according to a press release from the Artiste’s Management, has been divided into three big events in Accra and Sekondi-Takoradi with the first event to kick off at Accra’s +233 Jazz Bar and Grill on 4th December 2021 in a Corporate Highlife Show.

The other events would come off in Sekondi-Takoradi on the 23rd and 24th December 2021 respectively.

A press statement from the Public and Media Relations Officer of Team Move, Nana Kwesi Coomson read: “The first event of the much anticipated ‘Made in Taadi Concert V’ is dubbed ‘Corporate Highlife Show’ which will be held at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra on 4th December 2021.

Carefully selected Highlife Artistes together with the headliner, Kofi Kinaata has been billed to give patrons a memorable experience.”

“Aware of Kofi Kinaata’s substantial youthful fanbase, the second event of this years ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ will be a Capacity Building Seminar aimed at equipping the youth of Ghana with the requisite life and career development skills needed to succeed in this post-COVID era.

Scheduled for 23rd December 2021 in Sekondi-Takoradi, the seminar will be under the theme: ‘Untapped Opportunities in a pandemic era.’

“The third and main event will be the ‘Made in Taadi Concert’ — An open-air concert which will see performances from some of Ghana’s finest music talents. It is scheduled for 24th December 2021 in Sekondi-Takoradi”

