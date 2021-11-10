Saturday December 11th is a ‘BLESSED’ day as Akesse Brempong hosts an album release concert!

It’s Ghana Gospel’s best kept secret, Akesse Brempong coming your way this December 11th with an epic album release concert for his upcoming Blessed album.

Taking to his socials to break the news, he stated, Tell the world about it. The #BLESSED album release concert. This December 11.”

The news resonated well with his teeming fanbase and attracted positive reactions from celebs and fellow Gospel artistes alike which further endorsed the hunger that Gospel music lovers have had for some wholesome Gospel album.

The Blessed album is expected to have songs that are vital to this current season and the times that we find ourselves in as Christians in the end times and as a world shaken to the core by the pangs of a pandemic.

The album release concert comes off at the Empowerment Worship Centre, Prayer Factory, Dzorwulu and is expected to seat over 5000 patrons in it’s ultramodern warehouse themed auditorium with optimal observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

Watch this space for further details on the tracklist, features and guest artistes ministering on the night!

