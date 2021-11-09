KobbySalm hosts star studded listening session for upcoming This Is US EP!

Events

2 hours ago
Photo Credit: De Picture Guy

The listening session of the much anticipated This Is US EP of the Year by Ghana’s favourite Urban Gospel Artist, KobbySalm, took place last Saturday 5th November 2021 at the Ecoute Restaurant in Dansoman, Accra.

The event was attended by key industry players and some influencial media houses. Media houses in attendance were GhOne TV, Tv3, MX24, Footprintz TV, Homebase TV etc and astute bloggers in the entertainment landscape.

Normally, what artist would do is to unveil the artwork of a project at the listening session but this event came with a different twist from the norm. The cover art of the project will be announced with the drop of “TWALE” a single off the EP.

The EP holds 6 tracks with features from Esaias, MOG, Nuel Trumph, ChristImage, Nii Soul, The Township, Tresh, Scott Evans, Obenewaa, RushTheHighPriest, Bodiless, ObbeyTunez, Qojokay, Mr Pryz, Dave Da Music Box, PO Godson, Joekay and Belac360.

Producers that worked on the project includes MikeMillz, Vacs, Richie Mensah, Decorus, Datbeatgod and DaveDaMusicBox.

According to KobbySalm and his team, the purpose of the project is to spread the love of God through music, to put spotlight on Urban Gospel and to project the Urban Gospel space as a unified body that has been called for a heavenly assignment.

