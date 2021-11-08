D-Black, S3fa, Quamina MP, others lined up for StarBuzz Fest in Washington DC

Entertainment media outfit, Starbuzz LLC, in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism is set to thrill audiences in Washington DC with the Starbuzz Fest.

Drawing from a regal line up of hitmakers headlined by the Bkack Avenue Muzik CEO, D-Black, the event is poised to be electrified by performances from the likes of Black Avenue Muzik signeee and Echoke hitmaker, Sefa.

Also mounting the stage would be Ghana’s official party president, Quamina MP, Izzy Zick, Rison, Decde Speaks, among several others.

The event comes off at the Karma Event Center at 9 o’clock on the 27th of November, 2021. Get ready for a piece of Ghana’s musical geniuses on one stagewith one sole aim of rocking your world!

