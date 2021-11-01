The Fugees postpone ‘The Score’ 25th anniversary Tour scheduled for a stop in Accra this December into 2022!

On Friday, October 29th, the group announced that they were pushing back their big reunion tour until 2022. The tour was officially supposed to launch at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In an Instagram post, the group wrote: “Dates for the upcoming Fugees 25th anniversary tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

They also said that the group will be adding more cities and dates plus additional “special announcements.” Announced in September, the original tour was supposed to be 12 dates, taking the legendary group from New York City to Paris to Ghana.

So far, the Fugees have done one show together: their September 22nd show at the Pier 17 venue in New York. During that set, which was brief, the group performed crowd favorites — like “Fu-Gee-La” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song” — staying away from deeper album cuts like “Family Business” and “Cowboys.” (Although they did do a heart-pumping rendition of “How Many Mics.”)

When the tour was originally announced, Ms. Lauryn Hill spoke about the importance of her, Wyclef, and Pras reuniting, saying:

“I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef added”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

