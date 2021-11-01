Events

Samini Xperience Concert comes your way this Friday!

It's strictly by invitation but fans can access the event via Facebook live

Samini Xperience Concert comes your way this Friday! Photo Credit: MTN

Ace Reggae/Dancehall act, Samini is set to thrill his teeming fans across the globe with dope performances of all his hits during the Samini Xperience Concert in partnership with MTN.

The event is set to take place on 5th November at the Labadi Beach Hotel and is being powered by the MTN 25th anniversary celebration and Image Bureau.

It’s strictly by invitation but global fans could access the event via the Facebook live sessions of Samini, MTN and Image Bureau.

