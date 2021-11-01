Grand launch of Samini Xperience Concert comes your way this Friday!

Ace Reggae/Dancehall act, Samini is set to thrill his teeming fans across the globe with dope performances of all his hits during the Samini Xperience Concert which launches this Friday in partnership with MTN.

The Grand launch of the main event is set to take place on 5th November at the Labadi Beach Hotel and is being powered by the MTN 25th anniversary celebration and Image Bureau.

It’s strictly by invitation but global fans could access the event via the Facebook live sessions of Samini, MTN and Image Bureau.

