Never feel down for doing Urban Gospel, be proud, this Is Us! – KobbySalm states

Iconic Ghanaian Urban Gospel Artist, KobbySalm over the weekend added to his ever growing cabinet of awards the Artist of the Year at the just ended GUGMA (Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards).

KobbySalm was crowned the overall Artist of the Year and was also awarded in four other categories. Awards he took home for the night includes the following;

Record of the Year with the song Obiara Nse Wo Popular Song of the Year with Jejeli featuring Okey Sokay Event of the Year with his ITMOC concert

And finally … Album of the Year with his maiden project IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT.









In his acceptance speech for the Ultimate award he said “We rep Jesus and this is US. Not for a second should anyone feel down for doing Urban Gospel. Be Proud, This Is US!

