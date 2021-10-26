Events

Never feel down for doing Urban Gospel, be proud, this Is Us! – KobbySalm states

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Never feel down for doing Urban Gospel, be proud, This Is US! - KobbySalm states after sweeping 5 awards including overall AoY at 2021 GUGMA
Never feel down for doing Urban Gospel, be proud, This Is US! - KobbySalm states after sweeping 5 awards including overall AoY at 2021 GUGMA Photo Credit: GUGMA

Iconic Ghanaian Urban Gospel Artist, KobbySalm over the weekend added to his ever growing cabinet of awards the Artist of the Year at the just ended GUGMA (Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards).

KobbySalm was crowned the overall Artist of the Year and was also awarded in four other categories. Awards he took home for the night includes the following;

  1. Record of the Year with the song Obiara Nse Wo
  2. Popular Song of the Year with Jejeli featuring Okey Sokay
  3. Event of the Year with his ITMOC concert
    And finally …
  4. Album of the Year with his maiden project IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT.

In his acceptance speech for the Ultimate award he said “We rep Jesus and this is US. Not for a second should anyone feel down for doing Urban Gospel.  Be Proud, This Is US!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson

Aseda! KobbySalm sanctifies the drill scene with Belac360, Joe Kay & P.O Godson

5th February 2021
KobbySalm holds successful ITMOC Peace Walk ahead of album launch concert

KobbySalm holds successful ITMOC Peace Walk ahead of album launch concert

7th December 2020
KobbySalm set to host ITMOC Peace Walk & Album Concert

KobbySalm set to host ITMOC Peace Walk & Album Concert

19th November 2020
Obiara Nse Wo by KobbySalm

Video: Obiara Nse Wo by KobbySalm

13th September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker