2021 GUGMA: Jayana grabs Contemporary Artiste and Song of the Year awards

2021 GUGMA: Jayana grabs Contemporary Artiste and song of the year awards

Ghanaian Gospel Minstrel JAYANA has acknowledged her fans for their support following double award-winning night at the 2021 Ghana Urban Gospel Music Award (GUGMA).

Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana was one of the biggest winners at the event, as she won two awards.

She was adjudged the Contemporary Artiste of the Year and also scooped the award for Contemporary Song of the year with her track titled ‘Who You Are’.

Also, Jayana was applauded for her energetic and astounding performance when she mounted the stage.

In an Instagram post, she acknowledged her fans for their support as she promised to do her best to make them proud.

“God bless you all for your support and love for JAYANA MUSIC”, she posted on Instagram

