TV3 Mentor X kicks off; get to know all 16 finalists!

It’s the onset of yet another edition of the reality TV music competition dubbed Mentor X and all 16 finalist have been unveiled after delivering their debut performance on the renowned stage.

Once upon a time, artistes got recognized the old fashioned way – studio time, record albums, and if they are fortunate enough, the fame comes along.

Today, Media General and TV3 make this dream come quicker and faster with less hassle through the Mentor X reality show.

Out of tens of thousands that trooped to the various audition grounds, 200 talents made it to the grand auditions. After the screening, 34 were selected for the Mentor X Bootcamp.

And finally, the judges had to make the tough decision to pick the final 16 contestants. This year in the absence of mentors, the Mentor X Academy is made of directors, brand managers and stylists to groom the lucky 16 as they start their journey to fame.

With three capable and astute judges (Reggie Rockstone, Kwabena Kwabena and Richie of Lynx Entertainment) on the panel, Mentor X is the music reality show of the nation! Below are all 16 contestants;

Perfekt

TM Musiq

Ely

Tina Aidoo

Konfidential

Wise B

Emefa

Bleau

AJ

DSL

Kay Dee

Pinksheet

Klass Test

Teley

Jiwu Nika

Cutebwoy

Vote for your favourite contestant through short code *713*13# or Download the TV3 Reality app on Google play store or Apple store.

